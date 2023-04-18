Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) Receives $314.60 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $314.60.

MUSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Murphy USA in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Murphy USA from $335.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Murphy USA from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 3rd.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Murphy USA

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trexquant Investment LP increased its stake in Murphy USA by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 16,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $4,647,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,567,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Murphy USA during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $214,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Murphy USA by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 6,142 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 566 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Murphy USA by 187.8% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 49,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $13,595,000 after buying an additional 32,267 shares in the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Murphy USA Stock Performance

Shares of MUSA stock opened at $272.20 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $258.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $274.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.80. Murphy USA has a 52-week low of $217.39 and a 52-week high of $323.00.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.16 by ($0.95). The company had revenue of $5.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.40 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.87% and a return on equity of 90.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Murphy USA will post 18.4 EPS for the current year.

Murphy USA Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 17th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is 5.27%.

Murphy USA Company Profile

Murphy USA, Inc engages in marketing motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It collaborates with Walmart to offer customers discounted and free items based on purchases of qualifying fuel and merchandise. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Featured Stories

