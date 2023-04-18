Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,379.19

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,379.19 ($17.07) and last traded at GBX 1,364.80 ($16.89), with a volume of 10197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,366 ($16.90).
The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,332.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.96.
The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 5,233.64%.
Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
