Murray International Trust (LON:MYI) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,379.19

Murray International Trust PLC (LON:MYI – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,379.19 ($17.07) and last traded at GBX 1,364.80 ($16.89), with a volume of 10197 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,366 ($16.90).

Murray International Trust Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 1,276.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.36. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 1,332.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,301.96.

Get Murray International Trust alerts:

Murray International Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of GBX 20 ($0.25) per share. This represents a yield of 1.48%. This is an increase from Murray International Trust’s previous dividend of $12.00. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 6th. Murray International Trust’s payout ratio is 5,233.64%.

About Murray International Trust

Murray International Trust PLC is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Fund Managers Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Murray International Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murray International Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.