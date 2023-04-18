National Bank Financial Raises Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP) Price Target to C$107.00

Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) had its price target hoisted by National Bank Financial from C$106.00 to C$107.00 in a research report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on CP. Atb Cap Markets restated an outperform rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$117.00 to C$120.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$116.00 to C$122.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$90.00 to C$89.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, CIBC reduced their price objective on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from C$128.00 to C$125.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$108.08.

TSE CP opened at C$105.29 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.23. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 12-month low of C$86.42 and a 12-month high of C$111.43. The company has a market capitalization of C$98.01 billion, a PE ratio of 27.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$104.17 and its 200-day moving average is C$103.13.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported C$1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.06 by C$0.04. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 39.90% and a return on equity of 9.67%. The company had revenue of C$2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.45 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5278515 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 20.16%.

In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer Keith E. Creel sold 3,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$77.31, for a total transaction of C$278,934.48. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

