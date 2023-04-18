National Bank Financial Trims Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF) Target Price to C$75.00

Cogeco Communications (OTCMKTS:CGEAF – Get Rating) had its price target cut by National Bank Financial from C$83.00 to C$75.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$110.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Monday. CIBC cut their price objective on shares of Cogeco Communications from C$79.00 to C$75.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cogeco Communications currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $87.00.

CGEAF stock opened at $48.10 on Monday. Cogeco Communications has a one year low of $44.15 and a one year high of $91.08. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.61.

Cogeco Communications, Inc operates as holding company, which engages communications and media sectors. It operates through the Canadian Broadband Services and American Broadband Services segments. The Canadian Broadband Services segment activities are carried out by Cogeco Connexion in the provinces of Québec and Ontario.

