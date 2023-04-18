National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 115 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 38.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWP. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $203,000. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $395,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,119,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:IWP opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $89.98 and a 200 day moving average of $86.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $74.75 and a 1-year high of $99.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

