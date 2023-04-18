National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 115 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 415 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IWP. MAS Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,779,000 after buying an additional 3,379 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of IWP stock opened at $90.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $89.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $86.81. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $74.75 and a 52 week high of $99.06.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.