National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 281 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 136.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Ingles Markets by 16.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Ingles Markets by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 128,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,456,000 after purchasing an additional 2,344 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Ingles Markets by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Ingles Markets by 278.4% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after buying an additional 1,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 58.0% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 2,849 shares in the last quarter. 62.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of IMKTA stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $91.20 and a 200 day moving average of $93.15. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65.

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.55%.

In other Ingles Markets news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total value of $46,445.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingles Markets in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

