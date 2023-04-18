National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 40 Shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in shares of Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 76.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DDS. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 2,550.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 53,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,225,000 after buying an additional 51,000 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 138,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,713,000 after buying an additional 47,763 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 50.7% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 99,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,250,000 after buying an additional 33,622 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Dillard’s by 258.7% in the third quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 15,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after purchasing an additional 25,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrua Financial LLC bought a new stake in Dillard’s in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,919,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DDS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

Dillard’s Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of DDS stock opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $338.67 and a 200-day moving average of $337.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Dillard’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $193.00 and a 12-month high of $417.86. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. The company had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dillard’s Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Dillard’s Company Profile

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating).

