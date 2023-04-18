National Bank of Canada FI Acquires New Position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 25.1% in the third quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 1.3% during the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,142,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP increased its holdings in iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $887,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IYM opened at $133.31 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $132.09 and a 200 day moving average price of $128.18. The company has a market capitalization of $833.19 million, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.14. iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF has a 1-year low of $106.29 and a 1-year high of $154.87.

iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Profile

The iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (IYM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks a broad, market-cap-weighted index of US basic materials companies that includes raw materials such as metals, chemicals and forestry products. IYM was launched on Jun 12, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IYM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:IYM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Basic Materials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.