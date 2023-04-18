National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,443 NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of NOV by 94.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,287 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in NOV by 288.6% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,531 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137 shares during the period. KBC Group NV boosted its position in NOV by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,638 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in NOV by 243.3% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,162 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,241 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in NOV by 195.0% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,174 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Get NOV alerts:

NOV Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 1.51. NOV Inc. has a one year low of $13.98 and a one year high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV Announces Dividend

NOV ( NYSE:NOV Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.06) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Benchmark assumed coverage on NOV in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.53.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total transaction of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total value of $452,913.90. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 46,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

NOV Profile

(Get Rating)

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NOV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NOV and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.