National Bank of Canada FI Acquires Shares of 1,986 Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 1,986 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in Ooma by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 674,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,302,000 after purchasing an additional 86,725 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter worth about $161,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter worth about $120,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 102.3% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,375 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of Ooma by 286.8% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 15,387 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $210,000 after buying an additional 11,409 shares during the period. 80.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

OOMA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners reduced their target price on shares of Ooma from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of Ooma from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 3rd.

Ooma Price Performance

Shares of Ooma stock opened at $12.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $316.50 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.40 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day moving average is $13.97. Ooma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.82 and a 1 year high of $16.76.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $56.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.40 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.95%. On average, equities analysts expect that Ooma, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Ooma

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

