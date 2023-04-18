National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 198.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ADT were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADT. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in ADT by 26.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,580,954 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $141,029,000 after buying an additional 3,864,889 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in ADT by 66.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,591,616 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $28,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,838,765 shares in the last quarter. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $5,690,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of ADT by 203.9% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 774,982 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $5,805,000 after purchasing an additional 519,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of ADT by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 19,628,487 shares of the security and automation business’s stock valued at $147,017,000 after buying an additional 490,776 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ADT alerts:

ADT Stock Up 0.6 %

ADT stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61. ADT Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.00 and a twelve month high of $10.10.

ADT Dividend Announcement

ADT Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

(Get Rating)

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ADT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.