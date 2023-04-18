National Bank of Canada FI Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:TCHP – Get Rating) by 97.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,025 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF were worth $42,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 54.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth $287,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 72.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 4,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF by 218.4% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 13,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 8,948 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF stock opened at $24.17 on Tuesday. T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $19.78 and a 1 year high of $28.08. The company has a market capitalization of $332.10 million, a P/E ratio of 26.89 and a beta of 1.14. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.99.

The T. Rowe Price Blue Chip Growth ETF (TCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The ETF currently has 291.89m in AUM and 78 holdings. TCHP is an actively-managed, non-transparent fund that focus on companies with potential for above-average growth TCHP was launched on Aug 4, 2020 and is managed by T.

