National Bank of Canada FI Buys 1,820 Shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 260.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. New York State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new stake in LSB Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Finally, Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $80,000. 81.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.98, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.50 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $13.27. LSB Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.99 and a 12 month high of $27.45. The company has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The business had revenue of $233.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $251.40 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on LXU shares. StockNews.com started coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. UBS Group reduced their target price on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. TheStreet upgraded LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on LSB Industries in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LSB Industries currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.86.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

