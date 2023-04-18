National Bank of Canada FI Buys 281 Shares of Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA)

National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating) by 136.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 487 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Ingles Markets were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in Ingles Markets by 169.3% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 83,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,596,000 after purchasing an additional 52,346 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 20.5% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 252,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,517,000 after buying an additional 43,074 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingles Markets by 1,318.4% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 34,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after buying an additional 32,314 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ingles Markets by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 154,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,748,000 after acquiring an additional 30,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Ingles Markets by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,631,000 after acquiring an additional 25,202 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Ingles Markets alerts:

Ingles Markets Price Performance

Ingles Markets stock opened at $91.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 2.67 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $91.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $93.15. Ingles Markets, Incorporated has a 1 year low of $78.32 and a 1 year high of $102.99.

Ingles Markets Announces Dividend

Ingles Markets ( NASDAQ:IMKTA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $3.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter. Ingles Markets had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 4.77%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 6th were issued a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 5th. Ingles Markets’s payout ratio is 4.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Ingles Markets in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Sharp Laura Ingle sold 500 shares of Ingles Markets stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.89, for a total transaction of $46,445.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,225. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 31.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ingles Markets

(Get Rating)

Ingles Markets, Inc engages in the operation of a supermarket chain in Georgia, North Carolina, Tennessee, Virginia, and Alabama. It offers its products through the following categories: grocery, non-foods, perishables and other. The grocery products consist of groceries, dairy, and frozen foods. The non-foods products include alcoholic beverages, tobacco, pharmacy, health, beauty, and cosmetic products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IMKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ingles Markets, Incorporated (NASDAQ:IMKTA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ingles Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ingles Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.