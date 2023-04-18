National Bank of Canada FI Buys 860 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1,146.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 860 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $26,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors by 0.6% in the third quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 66,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 11.3% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 8,966 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $264,000 after buying an additional 913 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 71.9% during the third quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 18,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $543,000 after buying an additional 7,708 shares during the last quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 1.3% during the third quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 170,755 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,036,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 62.7% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 33,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $992,000 after buying an additional 12,957 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OHI. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Omega Healthcare Investors has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.22.

OHI opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.01, a current ratio of 5.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The stock has a market cap of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.81 and a twelve month high of $33.71. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $27.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.88.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a $0.67 dividend. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

