National Bank of Canada FI Buys 860 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Get Rating) by 1,146.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 860 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,590,673 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $813,650,000 after acquiring an additional 1,024,759 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 14.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,300,467 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $414,443,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,004 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 9.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,817,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $83,086,000 after purchasing an additional 244,179 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,803,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,832,000 after purchasing an additional 54,561 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors by 39.4% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,733,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,019,000 after purchasing an additional 489,972 shares during the period. 63.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $35.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 15th. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.22.

Omega Healthcare Investors Price Performance

Omega Healthcare Investors Dividend Announcement

OHI stock opened at $27.78 on Tuesday. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $33.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.88. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.01 and a current ratio of 5.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Investors of record on Monday, February 6th were paid a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 3rd. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.72%.

Omega Healthcare Investors Profile

Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc engages in the provision of financing and capital to the long-term healthcare industry with a particular focus on skilled nursing facilities, assisted living facilities, independent living facilities, rehabilitation and acute care facilities, and medical office buildings.

