National Bank of Canada FI Buys New Shares in Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of Sanmina Co. (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 658 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sanmina by 76.4% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 545 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Sanmina during the third quarter worth approximately $43,000. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Sanmina by 44.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,137 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Sanmina by 135.6% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,805 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 1,039 shares during the period. 91.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sanmina in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

Sanmina Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ SANM opened at $56.17 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.32. Sanmina Co. has a 52 week low of $37.76 and a 52 week high of $69.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.16.

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The electronics maker reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $2.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Sanmina had a net margin of 3.37% and a return on equity of 15.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 earnings per share.

Insider Activity at Sanmina

In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Brent Billinger sold 4,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.43, for a total value of $300,404.48. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,616 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.30, for a total transaction of $562,624.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,344 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,112,063.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,889 shares of company stock valued at $1,158,025 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

About Sanmina

(Get Rating)

Sanmina Corp. engages in the provision of integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics and after-market services. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Manufacturing Solutions (IMS) and Components, Products and Services (CPS). The IMS segment consists of printed circuit board assembly and test, final system assembly and test and direct-order-fulfillment.

