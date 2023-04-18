National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY – Get Rating) by 76.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,785 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure were worth $39,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. All Season Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 3rd quarter valued at about $282,000. Regent Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 45.7% during the 3rd quarter. Regent Investment Management LLC now owns 58,070 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,527,000 after buying an additional 18,210 shares in the last quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 323.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 135,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,559,000 after buying an additional 103,362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP increased its stake in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 3,533,884 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $92,942,000 after buying an additional 18,930 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. National Bank Financial started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. National Bankshares set a $31.00 target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Stock Up 2.2 %

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Announces Dividend

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure stock opened at $28.41 on Tuesday. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc has a twelve month low of $24.42 and a twelve month high of $36.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -710.25, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.84.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio is currently -4,450.00%.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Profile

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

