National Bank of Canada FI Cuts Stock Holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:CQQQ – Get Rating) by 37.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 460 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Invesco China Technology ETF were worth $34,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CQQQ. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 15.7% in the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after purchasing an additional 7,130 shares in the last quarter. GFG Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. GFG Capital LLC now owns 247,899 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,006,000 after buying an additional 4,828 shares in the last quarter. Country Club Bank GFN lifted its stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Bank GFN now owns 12,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $473,000 after buying an additional 820 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco China Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of CQQQ stock opened at $44.95 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $993.40 million, a P/E ratio of 77.33 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.31 and its 200 day moving average is $42.65. Invesco China Technology ETF has a 12 month low of $29.86 and a 12 month high of $52.06.

Guggenheim China Technology ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore China Technology ETF, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the performance, before the Fund’s fees and expenses, of an equity index called the AlphaShares China Technology Index (the Index). The Fund will invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stock, American depositary receipts (ADRs), American depositary shares (ADSs), global depositary receipts (GDRs) and international depositary receipts (IDRs) that comprise the Index and depositary receipts or shares representing common stocks included in the Index (or underlying securities representing ADRs, ADSs, GDRs and IDRs included in the Index).

