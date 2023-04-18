National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating) by 47.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,304,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,531,000 after buying an additional 211,090 shares in the last quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP raised its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 48.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bulldog Investors LLP now owns 484,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,983,000 after buying an additional 157,860 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 77.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 279,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,000 after acquiring an additional 121,821 shares during the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 138,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $856,000 after acquiring an additional 9,790 shares during the last quarter. 36.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund alerts:

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

MSD opened at $6.50 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.51. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.85 and a 1 year high of $7.55.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1575 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.63 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.69%.

(Get Rating)

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income fund launched and managed by Morgan Stanley Investment Management Inc The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe. It primarily invests in debt securities of government and government-related issuers, of entities organized to restructure outstanding debt of such issuers and debt securities of corporate issuers in or organized under the laws of emerging countries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Debt Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.