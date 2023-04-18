National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 17.3% in the third quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 41,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,321,000 after buying an additional 6,146 shares in the last quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Provident Wealth Management LLC now owns 265,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,826,000 after buying an additional 20,933 shares in the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.8% during the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 6,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after acquiring an additional 1,255 shares in the last quarter. BMS Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the third quarter valued at $1,092,000. Finally, Collective Family Office LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 45.9% during the third quarter. Collective Family Office LLC now owns 9,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $512,000 after purchasing an additional 2,885 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SCHG opened at $65.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $62.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.49. The stock has a market cap of $16.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.07. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $53.18 and a twelve month high of $72.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

