National Bank of Canada FI Decreases Stock Holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

National Bank of Canada FI reduced its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $36,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. Stephens Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter worth $86,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 18,443.8% during the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the last quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $229,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF in the third quarter valued at $281,000. Finally, Kwmg LLC lifted its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 5,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 1,303 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of HYD opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $51.37 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.14.

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

