National Bank of Canada FI Grows Position in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $47,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 1.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Fox Factory by 58.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 4.3% in the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Fox Factory by 98.8% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Fox Factory by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,598,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FOXF opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $117.98 and its 200 day moving average is $104.45. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 1-year low of $69.28 and a 1-year high of $127.54.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fox Factory ( NASDAQ:FOXF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.21. Fox Factory had a net margin of 12.81% and a return on equity of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FOXF. StockNews.com cut shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm started coverage on Fox Factory in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fox Factory

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of Fox Factory stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total value of $862,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at $7,210,615. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Company Profile

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

