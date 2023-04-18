National Bank of Canada FI Grows Stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $113,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust during the 1st quarter valued at $145,000.

Shares of NYSE:EFR opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $11.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.40. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a one year low of $10.76 and a one year high of $13.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.103 per share. This is a boost from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 21st. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

