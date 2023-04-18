National Bank of Canada FI Has $27,000 Stake in Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Global X Copper Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:COPX – Get Rating) by 672.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 772 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 672 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Global X Copper Miners ETF were worth $27,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 15.8% in the third quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 8,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 105.9% in the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,068,000 after purchasing an additional 8,377 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 5.5% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 10,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 2.7% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 194,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd grew its position in Global X Copper Miners ETF by 6.5% in the third quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 23,071,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $653,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,832 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Copper Miners ETF stock opened at $41.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.92 and a beta of 1.41. Global X Copper Miners ETF has a 1-year low of $26.01 and a 1-year high of $46.69. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.05.

Global X Copper Miners ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Copper Miners Index. The Solactive Global Copper Miners Index is designed to reflect the performance of the copper mining industry. It is comprised of common stocks, American Depository Receipts (ADRs) and Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) of selected companies globally, which are engaged in some aspect of the copper mining industry such as copper mining, refining or exploration.

