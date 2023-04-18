National Bank of Canada FI Has $30,000 Stock Holdings in Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) by 99.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 94,986 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 40.4% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 389 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Lamar Advertising during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 652.2% during the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 519 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the period. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 1,286.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 610 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 566 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on LAMR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Lamar Advertising from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Lamar Advertising from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Lamar Advertising in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lamar Advertising

Lamar Advertising Trading Up 3.0 %

In other Lamar Advertising news, CFO Jay Lecoryelle Johnson sold 6,000 shares of Lamar Advertising stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.63, for a total value of $573,780.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,912,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 14.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LAMR opened at $104.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.25 and a beta of 1.38. Lamar Advertising has a twelve month low of $81.10 and a twelve month high of $119.68. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.37 and its 200-day moving average is $97.24. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($1.04). The company had revenue of $535.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $536.42 million. Lamar Advertising had a net margin of 21.58% and a return on equity of 35.56%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Lamar Advertising will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

Lamar Advertising Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. Lamar Advertising’s payout ratio is presently 115.74%.

Lamar Advertising Company Profile

Lamar Advertising Co engages in advertising services. The firm rents advertising space on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals. The company was founded in 1902 and is headquartered in Baton Rouge, LA.

