National Bank of Canada FI Has $33,000 Stake in LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of LSB Industries, Inc. (NYSE:LXU – Get Rating) by 260.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,518 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in LSB Industries were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LXU. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of LSB Industries by 103.1% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,540 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,827 shares in the last quarter. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LSB Industries during the fourth quarter valued at $80,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new position in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $657,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in LSB Industries in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in LSB Industries by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,253 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,426,000 after purchasing an additional 24,906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.20% of the company’s stock.

LSB Industries Stock Down 1.4 %

LSB Industries stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. LSB Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.99 and a twelve month high of $27.45. The company has a quick ratio of 3.76, a current ratio of 3.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.50 and a 200-day moving average of $13.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $719.42 million, a PE ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 1.52.

LSB Industries ( NYSE:LXU Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The conglomerate reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.16. LSB Industries had a return on equity of 44.19% and a net margin of 25.55%. The company had revenue of $233.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.40 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LSB Industries, Inc. will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on LXU. TheStreet raised shares of LSB Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on LSB Industries in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on LSB Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Jefferies Financial Group cut LSB Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on LSB Industries from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.86.

LSB Industries, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and sale of chemical products for the agricultural, mining, and industrial markets. It also own and operate facilities in El Dorado, Arkansas (El Dorado Facility), Cherokee, Alabama (Cherokee Facility), and Pryor, Oklahoma (Pryor Facility), as well as facility for Covestro AG (Covestro) in Baytown, Texas (Baytown Facility).

