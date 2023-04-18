National Bank of Canada FI Has $34,000 Stock Position in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Rating) by 71.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Repligen were worth $34,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Repligen during the third quarter worth $27,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Repligen by 34.3% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 227 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in shares of Repligen by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 262 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Repligen by 507.0% during the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 346 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Repligen by 161.8% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 377 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:RGEN opened at $173.39 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $9.65 billion, a PE ratio of 53.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $178.94. Repligen Co. has a 1-year low of $137.21 and a 1-year high of $262.26.

Repligen ( NASDAQ:RGEN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biotechnology company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.10. Repligen had a net margin of 23.20% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The company had revenue of $186.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.41 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.81 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Repligen from $251.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Repligen in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Repligen in a report on Monday, March 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $230.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Repligen from $260.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $218.50.

Repligen Corp. is a global life sciences company, which engages in providing bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biological drugs. It operates through the North America. Europe, and Asia Pacific Region or Other geographical segments. The company was founded by Alexander G.

