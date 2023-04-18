National Bank of Canada FI Has $35,000 Holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EDD – Get Rating) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,100 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JTC Employer Solutions Trustee Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $67,000.

EDD opened at $4.72 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.39. Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.84 and a twelve month high of $4.85.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th.

Morgan Stanley Emerging Markets Domestic Debt Fund, Inc is a non-diversified, closed-end management investment company. The company’s primary objective is to seek a high level of current income. It also has a secondary investment objective of long-term capital appreciation. The company was founded on January 25, 2007 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

