National Bank of Canada FI Has $39,000 Stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV)

National Bank of Canada FI decreased its stake in Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) by 57.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 252 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Shockwave Medical were worth $39,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tobam acquired a new position in Shockwave Medical in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $58,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shockwave Medical in the third quarter worth about $64,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Shockwave Medical alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of Shockwave Medical stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total transaction of $176,183.43. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 25,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Shockwave Medical news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.84, for a total transaction of $5,635,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 114,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,552,949.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Trinh Phung sold 941 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.23, for a total value of $176,183.43. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,819,300.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 58,678 shares of company stock valued at $11,192,344. Insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shockwave Medical Stock Performance

SWAV opened at $266.96 on Tuesday. Shockwave Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.36 and a 12-month high of $320.54. The stock has a market cap of $9.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.84 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average of $206.43 and a 200-day moving average of $225.41. The company has a quick ratio of 6.06, a current ratio of 7.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Shockwave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The company reported $3.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $2.72. The company had revenue of $144.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $143.04 million. Shockwave Medical had a return on equity of 59.99% and a net margin of 44.10%. The business’s revenue was up 71.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.34 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Shockwave Medical, Inc. will post 3.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Shockwave Medical from $290.00 to $224.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $235.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $300.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on Shockwave Medical from $247.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Shockwave Medical from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $247.44.

Shockwave Medical Profile

(Get Rating)

Shockwave Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company, which focuses on developing and commercializing products intended to transform the way calcified cardiovascular disease is treated. The firm offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease, C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease, and S4 catheters or treating below-the-knee peripheral artery disease.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SWAV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shockwave Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Shockwave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shockwave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.