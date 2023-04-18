National Bank of Canada FI Has $43,000 Holdings in Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its holdings in shares of Antero Resources Co. (NYSE:AR – Get Rating) by 98.8% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,387 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 116,605 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Antero Resources were worth $43,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of AR. PointState Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of Antero Resources during the first quarter valued at approximately $126,793,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 66.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,323,092 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $193,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,517,137 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 104.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,999,179 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $122,095,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044,464 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 266.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,450,300 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $74,808,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782,100 shares during the period. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its position in shares of Antero Resources by 274.1% during the third quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,794,041 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $54,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314,506 shares during the period. 77.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have weighed in on AR shares. Mizuho lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $51.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. TheStreet upgraded Antero Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Benchmark lowered their price target on Antero Resources from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Antero Resources from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 27th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Antero Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.67.

Antero Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

About Antero Resources

NYSE:AR opened at $23.56 on Tuesday. Antero Resources Co. has a 1-year low of $20.65 and a 1-year high of $48.80. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 3.46.

Antero Resources Corp. engages in the development, production, exploration and acquisition of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Exploration and Production, Marketing, and Equity Method Investment in Antero Midstream. The Exploration and Production segment deals with the development and production of natural gas, NGLs, and oil.

