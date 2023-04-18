National Bank of Canada FI Has $47,000 Holdings in Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Fox Factory Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) by 55.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 520 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Fox Factory were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Fox Factory by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,141,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $327,537,000 after buying an additional 12,523 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in shares of Fox Factory by 2.0% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,654,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,919,000 after purchasing an additional 51,124 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Fox Factory by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,600,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,736,000 after purchasing an additional 4,061 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Fox Factory by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,316,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,084,000 after purchasing an additional 17,964 shares during the period. Finally, Geneva Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Fox Factory by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 1,130,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,437,000 after purchasing an additional 42,607 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on FOXF. StockNews.com lowered shares of Fox Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Fox Factory from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Fox Factory from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Roth Mkm assumed coverage on Fox Factory in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $126.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised Fox Factory from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.80.

FOXF stock opened at $112.99 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $117.98 and a 200-day moving average of $104.45. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.35, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.84. Fox Factory Holding Corp. has a 12-month low of $69.28 and a 12-month high of $127.54. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 3.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Fox Factory (NASDAQ:FOXF – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $408.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $383.86 million. Fox Factory had a return on equity of 22.55% and a net margin of 12.81%. The business’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.06 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Fox Factory Holding Corp. will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Michael C. Dennison sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $862,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 62,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,210,615. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Fox Factory Holding Corp. engages in designing, engineering, manufacturing and marketing performance ride dynamics products. The firm offers bicycles, side-by-sides and on-road vehicles with off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, all – terrain vehicles, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications and motorcycles.

