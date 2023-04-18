National Bank of Canada FI Has $47,000 Stock Holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

National Bank of Canada FI lowered its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) by 99.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 807 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 215,975 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $47,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 49.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,574,163 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $232,869,000 after buying an additional 1,521,519 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Performance Food Group by 11.3% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 13,298,661 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $677,034,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,095 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 3,458,205 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $176,057,000 after acquiring an additional 949,902 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,115,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 3,690.8% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 581,212 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $24,963,000 after purchasing an additional 565,880 shares during the period. 97.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

Performance Food Group stock opened at $61.41 on Tuesday. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $38.23 and a 12-month high of $63.13. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.07. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.47% and a return on equity of 16.15%. The company had revenue of $13.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Performance Food Group will post 3.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $68.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $68.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Performance Food Group from $66.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $72.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total value of $58,015.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,985,452.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.26, for a total transaction of $30,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 154,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,451,805.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Donald S. Bulmer sold 970 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.81, for a total transaction of $58,015.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,196 shares in the company, valued at $1,985,452.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 1,970 shares of company stock valued at $116,801. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Co engages in the market and distribution of food products. It operates through the following segments: Foodservice, Vistar, & Convenience. The Foodservices segment delivers food and food-related products to independent restaurants, chain restaurants, and other institutional food-away-from-home locations.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFGC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.