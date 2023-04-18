National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS – Get Rating) by 76.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 92 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 40 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Dillard’s were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 55.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 93 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 52.8% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Dillard’s by 14.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 565 shares of the company’s stock worth $161,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the first quarter worth about $201,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the third quarter worth about $215,000. 55.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dillard's Trading Up 1.4 %

DDS stock opened at $304.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.19 billion, a PE ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 0.90. Dillard’s, Inc. has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $417.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $338.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $337.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Dillard's Dividend Announcement

Dillard’s ( NYSE:DDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The company reported $14.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.85 by $5.65. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.11 billion. Dillard’s had a net margin of 12.98% and a return on equity of 54.80%. As a group, analysts predict that Dillard’s, Inc. will post 33.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th. Dillard’s’s dividend payout ratio is 1.57%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DDS. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $380.00 target price on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $256.25.

About Dillard's

(Get Rating)

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

