National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR)

National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust (NYSE:EFR – Get Rating) by 1,141.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,719 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust were worth $30,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of EFR. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $113,000. Round Rock Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $145,000.

Shares of EFR opened at $11.51 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.40. Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust has a 1-year low of $10.76 and a 1-year high of $13.60.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.103 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 21st. This is an increase from Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.74%.

Eaton Vance Senior Floating-Rate Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in senior, secured floating rate loans. It benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the S&P/LSTA Leveraged Loan Index.

