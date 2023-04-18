National Bank of Canada FI Increases Stock Position in ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of ADT Inc. (NYSE:ADT – Get Rating) by 198.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the security and automation business’s stock after buying an additional 1,980 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in ADT were worth $27,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in ADT by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,343,057 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $17,549,000 after buying an additional 196,227 shares in the last quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $686,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in ADT by 176.2% during the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 199,298 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $1,493,000 after buying an additional 127,138 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new stake in ADT during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $943,000. Finally, Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ADT by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 32,157 shares of the security and automation business’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,241 shares during the last quarter. 96.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ADT stock opened at $6.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $6.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.69 and a beta of 1.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.42. ADT Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $10.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 16th were issued a dividend of $0.035 per share. This represents a $0.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 15th. ADT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.69%.

ADT, Inc engages in the provision of security, automation, and smart home solutions. Its products include security panels, security cameras, ADT mobile application, and identity theft protection. The firm also offers home security systems, fire and life safety, smart home automation, security for renters, and multifamily solutions and services.

