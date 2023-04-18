National Bank of Canada FI Invests $26,000 in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 109.5% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 38,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 20,065 shares in the last quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Aletheian Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 370,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,499,000 after acquiring an additional 58,812 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 20.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 19,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.5% during the 3rd quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 52,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $443,000 after acquiring an additional 5,802 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 135,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,151,000 after acquiring an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $8.09 and a 1 year high of $12.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $10.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.92. The stock has a market cap of $170.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

