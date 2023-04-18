National Bank of Canada FI Invests $26,000 in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:PSP – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 2,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PSP. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 20,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,211 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 12.0% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 27,524 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,000 after acquiring an additional 2,949 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $241,000. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $340,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF by 52.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576 shares during the period.

Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of PSP stock opened at $10.23 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.29 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.92. Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $8.09 and a 52 week high of $12.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.33 million, a PE ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.33.

About Invesco Global Listed Private Equity ETF

PowerShares Global Listed Private Equity Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Global Listed Private Equity Index (Index). The Fund focuses to invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities, which may include American depository receipts (ADRs) and global depository receipts (GDRs), which comprises the Index.

