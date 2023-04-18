National Bank of Canada FI Invests $26,000 in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WEX by 104.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of WEX in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,782,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 4.6% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,646,000 after buying an additional 925 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 2.0% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $942,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the period. Finally, Algert Global LLC boosted its stake in shares of WEX by 146.0% in the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,038,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WEX opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. WEX Inc. has a 52-week low of $125.00 and a 52-week high of $204.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $185.07 and a 200-day moving average of $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WEX shares. Barclays cut their price target on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Mizuho upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded WEX from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on WEX from $193.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

In related news, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total value of $3,277,883.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at $1,252,526. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other WEX news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $767,805.27. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CTO David G. Cooper sold 16,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.00, for a total transaction of $3,277,883.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 6,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,252,526. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,364 shares of company stock worth $4,203,786 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

