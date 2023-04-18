National Bank of Canada FI Invests $29,000 in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 543 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STNG. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $75,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Scorpio Tankers by 243.8% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,255 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers in the third quarter valued at $79,000. 54.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $59.60 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.57. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.65 and a 1 year high of $64.20. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.83, a P/E/G ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.42.

Scorpio Tankers ( NYSE:STNG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $4.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.38 by ($0.14). Scorpio Tankers had a net margin of 40.78% and a return on equity of 33.75%. The business had revenue of $493.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.96 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.79) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 233.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 7th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 6th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. This is an increase from Scorpio Tankers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.83%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers from $65.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $76.00 target price on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.57.

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. Its consists of wholly owned, finance leased, and bareboat chartered-in tankers. It operates through the following segments: MR, LR2, Handymax, and LR1. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

