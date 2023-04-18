National Bank of Canada FI Invests $30,000 in NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of NOV Inc. (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,443 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in NOV by 24.8% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 12,691 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 51,761 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 5,554 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of NOV by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,661,971 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $118,279,000 after purchasing an additional 521,981 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,328,000. Finally, Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NOV in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at NOV

In other news, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of NOV stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Eric L. Mattson sold 20,681 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $452,913.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 46,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,020,540. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Christy Lynn Novak sold 9,607 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.86, for a total value of $210,009.02. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 84,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,849,356. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.59% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOV Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NOV. Cowen lifted their price target on NOV from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of NOV in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded NOV from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on NOV in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.53.

Shares of NYSE NOV opened at $18.68 on Tuesday. NOV Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a PE ratio of 47.90 and a beta of 1.89.

NOV (NYSE:NOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. NOV had a return on equity of 3.09% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $2.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.06) EPS. NOV’s quarterly revenue was up 36.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NOV Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NOV Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 17th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 16th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. NOV’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.28%.

About NOV

NOV, Inc provides equipment and technology to the upstream oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Rig Technologies, Wellbore Technologies, and Completion and Production Solutions. The Rig Technologies segment focuses on the engineering, manufacturing, and support of advanced drilling equipment packages and related capital equipment for oil and gas wells.

