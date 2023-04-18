National Bank of Canada FI Invests $50,000 in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (NYSEARCA:SOXQ – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SOXQ. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 959.8% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 3,148 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the third quarter valued at $184,000. InTrack Investment Management Inc bought a new position in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF by 11,038.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 14,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter worth $367,000.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Price Performance

Shares of Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF stock opened at $24.15 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.91 million, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.48. Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $16.45 and a 52-week high of $25.45.

Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF Profile

The Invesco PHLX Semiconductor ETF (SOXQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the PHLX \u002F Semiconductor index, a modified market-cap-weighted index of 30 US-listed semiconductor companies. SOXQ was launched on Jun 11, 2021 and is managed by Invesco.

