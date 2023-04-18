National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,250 shares of the company’s stock after selling 750 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Patterson Companies were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Values First Advisors Inc. grew its position in Patterson Companies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 9,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 28.7% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 2.8% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 16,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 74.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its stake in Patterson Companies by 11.1% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 5,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on PDCO. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Patterson Companies from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.80.

Patterson Companies stock opened at $26.87 on Tuesday. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.87 and a 1-year high of $35.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a PE ratio of 13.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.76.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 3.08%. The company had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 21st will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 20th. Patterson Companies’s payout ratio is 52.00%.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

