National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating) by 24.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF were worth $36,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 36,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,862,000 after purchasing an additional 6,468 shares during the period. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. increased its position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF by 41.1% during the 4th quarter. Willis Johnson & Associates Inc. now owns 76,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,864,000 after buying an additional 22,262 shares in the last quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,554,000. HB Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $875,000. Finally, Stephens Consulting LLC bought a new position in VanEck High Yield Muni ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000.

Get VanEck High Yield Muni ETF alerts:

VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Price Performance

HYD stock opened at $51.46 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $51.14.

About VanEck High Yield Muni ETF

The VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (HYD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market value-weighted index of high-yield, tax-exempt US municipal bonds. HYD was launched on Feb 4, 2009 and is managed by VanEck.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HYD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF (BATS:HYD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck High Yield Muni ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.