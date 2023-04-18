National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK)

National Bank of Canada FI cut its position in shares of DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 15,903 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in DermTech were worth $28,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc boosted its holdings in DermTech by 4.2% during the third quarter. AEGON ASSET MANAGEMENT UK Plc now owns 511,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,027,000 after buying an additional 20,615 shares in the last quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in DermTech by 8.2% during the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 121,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 9,250 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in DermTech by 34.7% during the third quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 369,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 95,154 shares in the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in DermTech during the second quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Tamarack Advisers LP lifted its holdings in DermTech by 75.0% during the third quarter. Tamarack Advisers LP now owns 175,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. 42.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get DermTech alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,397 shares in the company, valued at $833,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other DermTech news, insider Todd Michael Wood sold 8,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $35,374.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 205,397 shares in the company, valued at $833,911.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kevin M. Sun sold 8,687 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total value of $35,269.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,714 shares in the company, valued at $879,858.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,060 shares of company stock worth $233,433 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DermTech Trading Up 4.6 %

NASDAQ:DMTK opened at $4.34 on Tuesday. DermTech, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.55 and a 12 month high of $12.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.46. The firm has a market cap of $134.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.15.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.93) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.96) by $0.03. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 69.72% and a negative net margin of 803.71%. The company had revenue of $2.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.51 million. On average, research analysts forecast that DermTech, Inc. will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of DermTech from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $10.00.

DermTech Profile

(Get Rating)

DermTech, Inc engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate diagnosis and management of various skin conditions, including skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions. Its products and services include melanoma test, smart sticker, and telemedicine option for melanoma test.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for DermTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DermTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.