National Bank of Canada FI Lowers Stock Position in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

National Bank of Canada FI trimmed its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating) by 99.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 947 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 657,884 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in GLPI. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in the third quarter worth $44,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 50.9% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the third quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties in the 3rd quarter worth about $54,000. 90.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GLPI. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.80.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Gaming and Leisure Properties Trading Up 1.6 %

In other news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total value of $162,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 215,981 shares in the company, valued at $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, COO Brandon John Moore sold 3,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.00, for a total transaction of $162,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 215,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,974. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director E Scott Urdang purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.82 per share, with a total value of $53,820.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 150,132 shares in the company, valued at $8,080,104.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 4.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $13.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.99. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.97 and a 12-month high of $55.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $51.92 and a 200 day moving average of $51.06. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Friday, March 10th were issued a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 9th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.51%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.06%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.