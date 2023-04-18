National Bank of Canada FI Makes New $40,000 Investment in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 153 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $40,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $25,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the third quarter worth $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group during the first quarter worth $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kinsale Capital Group news, CEO Michael P. Kehoe sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.30, for a total transaction of $1,110,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,740,269.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,180 shares of company stock valued at $6,454,792 in the last ninety days. 6.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Performance

KNSL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kinsale Capital Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Compass Point cut Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $330.00 to $350.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.00.

Shares of NYSE:KNSL opened at $317.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.15 and a beta of 0.86. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $196.00 and a 1-year high of $337.11. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $299.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $295.52.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 17th. The financial services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $242.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.01 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 27.08% and a net margin of 19.42%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.76 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 9.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is 8.14%.

Kinsale Capital Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

See Also

