National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF)

National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. (NYSE:JOF – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,372,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,294,000 after acquiring an additional 393,272 shares during the period. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,612,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,937,000 after buying an additional 111,689 shares during the period. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 345,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 43,454 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 101,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after buying an additional 2,711 shares during the period. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund by 1,153.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 92,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after buying an additional 84,847 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of JOF stock opened at $6.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.48. Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.55 and a 52-week high of $7.14.

Japan Smaller Capitalization Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by Nomura Asset Management U.SA Inc It is managed by Nomura Asset Management Co, Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks traded on the Tokyo, Osaka and Nagoya Stock Exchanges, JASDAQ, Mothers, Hercules, Centrex, and other indices.

