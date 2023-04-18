National Bank of Canada FI Makes New Investment in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX)

National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 160 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in WEX by 104.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,016 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of WEX during the third quarter worth $2,782,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 4.6% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 20,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,646,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 2.0% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 7,418 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC increased its holdings in shares of WEX by 146.0% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 23,931 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 14,201 shares in the last quarter. 98.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at WEX

In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Melanie J. Tinto sold 2,464 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.43, for a total transaction of $486,467.52. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 3,889 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,805.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Robert Joseph Deshaies sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.19, for a total transaction of $199,190.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,501,295.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,364 shares of company stock valued at $4,203,786 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WEX Price Performance

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of WEX from $200.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on WEX in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on WEX from $215.00 to $185.00 in a report on Thursday, March 16th. Mizuho increased their price objective on WEX from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on WEX from $213.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, WEX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.00.

WEX stock opened at $190.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a PE ratio of 42.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $185.07 and its 200-day moving average is $169.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. WEX Inc. has a 1 year low of $125.00 and a 1 year high of $204.05.

WEX Profile

WEX Inc provides financial technology services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fleet Solutions, Travel and Corporate Solutions, and Health and Employee Benefit Solutions. The Fleet Solutions segment offers fleet vehicle payment processing services. Its services include customer, account activation, and account retention services; authorization and billing inquiries, and account maintenance services; credit and collections services; merchant services; analytics solutions with access to web-based data analytics platform that offers insights to fleet managers; and ancillary services and tools to fleets to manage expenses and capital requirements.

